Police were called at 5.38pmon Monday, 27 February, to reports of a stabbing in South Street, Romford.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Three teenage boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, were found with stab wounds.

They were taken to the hospital and Police say they await an update on their conditions.

Triple Stabbing In Romford

A fourth male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and has been taking into custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and a crime scene is in place. Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5355/27Feb. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A Section 60 has been authorised as a result of this incident. It is in place until 03:00hrs on Tuesday, 28 February, and gives officers additional stop and search powers to prevent further violence in the area.