Police are looking to locate Troy Smith, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 31-year-old from Mid Sussex has broken the conditions of his release.

Troy is white, 5’ 9”, slim and he has brown hair.

He has links to Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and East Grinstead. He may also travel into Brighton and Hove on the rail network.

If you see him, or have any information as to his whereabouts, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 407 of 19/12.