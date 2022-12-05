Monday, December 5, 2022
Monday, December 5, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Trucker Sentenced After Admitting To Siphoning Fuel To Heat Family Home
Home BREAKING Truck driver sentenced after admitting to fuel theft to heat family home

Truck driver sentenced after admitting to fuel theft to heat family home

by @uknip247

A lorry driver has admitted to stealing thousands of pounds in red diesel while working for well-known haulage company Turners (Soham) Ltd. The driver was sentenced to a 26-week suspended prison term. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and contribute £500 to the compensation fund.

Carlisle Magistrates’ Court handed down the sentence on Friday.
During the hearing, the court learned that Jason Randall, a 47-year-old lorry driver from New Zealand, had taken to a layby near Penrith on a regular basis to syphon off diesel, which was later used in a generator to heat his family’s home.
Turners calculated that the driver stole diesel on 138 occasions between October 2018 and May 2022, costing the company anywhere between £3,384 and £7,464.
Mr Randall admitted to the theft and stated in court that he used the stolen fuel to heat his home.
According to Solicitor Jeff Smith, the agency driver “didn’t have a particularly high income” and “money was tight” for his family of three children.
Smith went on to say that Mr Randall was “very sorry for what he did,” that he had lost his job as a result of his actions, and that he was ineligible for benefits in the UK.
Mr Randall was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He must also perform 100 hours of unpaid work and contribute £500 to the compensation fund.

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives are appealing for information or dashcam footage after an attempted robbery...

Motorcycle rider claimed his vehicle had been stolen after walking away from...

The victim was finally released after pleading with the man for about...

Police launch major search for missing 8 year old boy “Adian”

Detectives have been given more time to question two people in relation...

Have you seen missing Kenny?

A teenager has been found guilty of manslaughter following the fatal stabbing...

A second person has been charged in connection with a burglary in...

Have you seen Krystal, 15, from Slough?

A suspect has been arrested following a robbery at a chemist near...

£300k of watches stolen from England star Raheem Sterling’s home as ‘no...

More than 33,000 firefighters and control room personnel will vote on whether...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"