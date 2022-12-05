Truck driver sentenced after admitting to fuel theft to heat family home

A lorry driver has admitted to stealing thousands of pounds in red diesel while working for well-known haulage company Turners (Soham) Ltd. The driver was sentenced to a 26-week suspended prison term. He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and contribute £500 to the compensation fund.

Carlisle Magistrates’ Court handed down the sentence on Friday.

During the hearing, the court learned that Jason Randall, a 47-year-old lorry driver from New Zealand, had taken to a layby near Penrith on a regular basis to syphon off diesel, which was later used in a generator to heat his family’s home.

Turners calculated that the driver stole diesel on 138 occasions between October 2018 and May 2022, costing the company anywhere between £3,384 and £7,464.

Mr Randall admitted to the theft and stated in court that he used the stolen fuel to heat his home.

According to Solicitor Jeff Smith, the agency driver “didn’t have a particularly high income” and “money was tight” for his family of three children.

Smith went on to say that Mr Randall was “very sorry for what he did,” that he had lost his job as a result of his actions, and that he was ineligible for benefits in the UK.

Mr Randall was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He must also perform 100 hours of unpaid work and contribute £500 to the compensation fund.