TSA slams 'unacceptable' footage of agent forcibly yanking bomb-sniffing dog's lead

Explosive Detection Fog Handler Under Investigation

An airport security agent in Detroit has been relieved of dog-handling duties after a video of the official violently dragging a bomb-sniffing dog back and forth across an airport terminal went popular on social media

On Sunday, a Reddit user shared a video of a Transportation Security Administration employee at work in the McNamara terminal of Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), which has since been removed.

“I was shocked at how this airport handler is dragging this poor pup around,” commented the Reddit user. “Why should anyone be flipping a working dog around by its harness like this?” I have a high-energy dog, so I believed it was a mistake or that the puppy was overly energetic, but it appears like the handler is being needlessly rough with it.”

The video was then widely shared on social media. TSA officials eventually shared the video with airport administration.

“Video showing a TSA explosive detection canine handler aggressively pulling a dog working in a Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) terminal was shared with local leadership this morning,” the agency said The Independent in a statement. “This handler’s behaviour is unacceptable and does not meet the high standards we expect of our officers.”

According to the agency, “TSA officials at DTW have removed the employee from handling duties pending the completion of an investigation, and directed that the canine be taken immediately to a veterinarian for a wellness exam.”

