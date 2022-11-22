Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Ten fire engines and and over 100 Firefighters sent to tackle North London Blaze

by @uknip247
Ten fire engines and around 100 firefighters and officers have been
scrambled to the well-developed blaze that has ripped through a business on
the Northumberland Park Estate in Tottenham

Two aerial ladders and a specialist hose-laying vehicle have also been sent
to the ongoing incident on Willoughby Lane in Tottenham.

A number of bus services have been put on divert and a number of
surrounding roads have been closed by the Police

The service is also already dealing with a six-pump highrise blaze at Rill Court on Spring Place in Barking.
The LFB has been approached for comment

More to follow

