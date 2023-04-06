The man was taken to hospital after a group fighting with knives in Plumstead stabbed him

Just before 6.35 p.m. today, a group of males were reportedly fighting with knives in Burrage Road. (April 6).

“Police were called at 18:34hrs on Thursday, 6 April to Burrage Road, Plumstead, SE18 to reports of a group of males fighting with knives,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Police and the London Ambulance Service were called and discovered a male- no further details- with stab wounds.”

“He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.”

“Police remain in the area as investigations continue and a crime scene has been established.”

“A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers in the area has been authorised from 18:52hrs today until 06:52hrs tomorrow.”

“There have been no arrests.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 101, quoting reference 5850/06Apr.”