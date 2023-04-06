Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The man was taken to hospital after a group fighting with knives in Plumstead stabbed him

The man was taken to hospital after a group fighting with knives in Plumstead stabbed him

by uknip247

Just before 6.35 p.m. today, a group of males were reportedly fighting with knives in Burrage Road. (April 6).

Officers and London Ambulance Service crews responded and discovered a male with stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital, where his condition was determined to be non-life threatening.

Following the incident, a crime scene has been established.

The police investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

There have been no arrests.
Call 101 and reference 5850/06Apr.

“Police were called at 18:34hrs on Thursday, 6 April to Burrage Road, Plumstead, SE18 to reports of a group of males fighting with knives,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Police and the London Ambulance Service were called and discovered a male- no further details- with stab wounds.”

“He was taken to the hospital, and his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.”

“Police remain in the area as investigations continue and a crime scene has been established.”

“A Section 60 Order granting police additional stop and search powers in the area has been authorised from 18:52hrs today until 06:52hrs tomorrow.”

“There have been no arrests.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 101, quoting reference 5850/06Apr.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are searching for missing Melinda Skoda who was last seen in Ringmer on Thursday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a person has died in a fire in a block of flats in east...

Britain’s largest police force, the Metropolitan Police, has recently faced a series of scandals, including the murder of Sarah Everard and revelations of institutional...

Murder In Paradise, a new three-part series for BBC Northern Ireland, examines the circumstances of Michaela McAreavey’s murder in 2011, its aftermath and the...

Police are issuing two CCTV images as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of fuel thefts

A pile of human bones was reported to the police by a member of the public in the Long Eaton area of Derbyshire, which...

The Windrush scandal has been a stain on the reputation of the British government in recent years, and now campaigners are taking legal action...

Connor Chapman has pleaded not guilty to nine offences, including murder and attempted murder, in connection with the shooting at the Lighthouse pub in...

The story of 13-year-old Maria Moskalyova, who gained international attention for her anti-war drawings and has now been removed from a group home by...

Gary Lineker, the well-known presenter of Match of the Day, has stated in an interview with Alastair Campbell that he stands by his comments...

Mark Spencer, a UK government minister, will face no further action after an investigation into claims he told a female Tory MP she had...

The case of Kashif Anwar, who has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murdering his pregnant wife by pushing her off...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More