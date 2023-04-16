Tulse Hill Murder Manhunt Continues As Family Describes Victim Was One Of The Funniest People You Could Come Across, And Always Put His Friends And Family First - Uknip

Sunday, April 16, 2023
The first image of the’much loved’ 20-year-old victim of a deadly stabbing in South London on Saturday night (April 15) has been released.

A family fundraiser identified him as Filipe, and he was attacked on Norwood Road in Tulse Hill at 6 p.m. last night, with police discovering him critically wounded inside a shop on the busy road.

“He was a very much loved member of our family and his loss will be felt strongly forever,” his family wrote in tribute to their son and sibling. His friends will miss his company, jokes, laugh, and grin for the rest of their lives.”

“Filipe was one of the funniest people you could meet, and he always put his friends and family first,” they continued. He would give his last pound to someone in need, and he would share everything he had.

“Filipe was a very spiritual person who was using this to find himself and become the good, strong young man we knew he would grow to be.”

Today (April 16), police have been on the scene on Norwood Road all day while forensics officers gather evidence on the horrifying attack.

A murder inquiry was launched last night, but no arrests have been made as the probe continues. Police are requesting anyone who witnessed what happened or knows anything that could help their investigation to contact them by dialling 101 and using the reference number CAD 5605/15 Apr.

