Tulse Hill thrown into lockdown with armed officers descending on Derrick House following reports of shooting of a 20 year old man

Police were called at around 9.40pm to a man in his 20s shot in Tulse Hill. The man has been taken to hospital for treatment. Police say they await an update as to his condition.

Police, Paramedics and Armed officers all responded to the incident on Friday evening after the man was shot outside a property within Derrick House on the 1st floor that now remains a crime scene with cordon tape and officers stationed at the top and bottom of the stairs.

The London Ambulance have also been approached for a more detailed picture of the man’s injuries after it’s understood that multiple shots had been fired.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to please call police on 101 ref 6918/16dec or contact @CrimestoppersUK

