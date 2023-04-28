Tunbridge Wells man has been missing for over a month

Officers are seeking help to locate a missing man with links to Medway who has not been seen for more than a month.

Francis Smith is from the Tunbridge Wells area, but it is believed he has most recently been visiting Chatham.

Francis, also known as Frank, is 64 years old. He is described as being white, of large build, and around five feet six inches tall. He sometimes wears reading glasses.

He was last seen on 26 March 2023, when he was wearing a khaki green anorak with black leggings and was carrying a bag containing a sleeping bag.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Alan Mullen said:

‘There are growing concerns for Francis’ wellbeing, who also has connections to other parts of Kent including Canterbury, East Sussex, Devon, and Cornwall.

‘It is also thought that since his disappearance, Francis may have dyed his hair.’

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 26-0825.