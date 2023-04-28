Friday, April 28, 2023
Friday, April 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Tunbridge Wells man has been missing for over a month

Tunbridge Wells man has been missing for over a month

by uknip247
Tunbridge Wells Man Has Been Missing For Over A Month

Officers are seeking help to locate a missing man with links to Medway who has not been seen for more than a month.

Francis Smith is from the Tunbridge Wells area, but it is believed he has most recently been visiting Chatham.

Francis, also known as Frank, is 64 years old. He is described as being white, of large build, and around five feet six inches tall. He sometimes wears reading glasses.

He was last seen on 26 March 2023, when he was wearing a khaki green anorak with black leggings and was carrying a bag containing a sleeping bag.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Alan Mullen said:

‘There are growing concerns for Francis’ wellbeing, who also has connections to other parts of Kent including Canterbury, East Sussex, Devon, and Cornwall.

‘It is also thought that since his disappearance, Francis may have dyed his hair.’

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 26-0825.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police probe after man is kicked in the head in Maidstone

Man charged with knife crime after stop and search in Dartford

The A3 in Surrey is closed in both directions between the A244 near Esher and the A309 near Long Ditton due to a serious...

Officers are appealing for information following a report a scooter was stolen in Margate.

A teenager has been charged after a van reportedly smashed into a traffic light and fence and collided with three parked cars

Man attacked on Heath Lane in Dartford

A teenager was rushed to hospital in East London after being stabbed in a street altercation.

Victims of stalking are being urged to contact the police at the earliest opportunity

Have you seen missing 14-year-old Riley Mcintosh?

Illegal waste operator ordered to pay £6,035

‘Life stories’ of British nuclear test veterans to be preserved through a new study

An outbreak of the MRSA “superbug” has been identified at Queens Hospital in Romford

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.