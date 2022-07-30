Plain clothes officers seized cash and class A drugs during a proactive arrest in Tunbridge Wells.

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, officers from the town’s community policing team were on patrol when they noticed a man acting suspiciously near an alleyway in Grosvenor Road.

They approached him and detained him to conduct a drug search. The suspect was arrested after a mobile phone, 25 wraps of cocaine, and £500 were seized.

Eduart Cengu, of unknown address, was later charged with cocaine possession with intent to supply.

On Friday, July 29, the 21-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on August 26.