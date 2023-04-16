Tunbridge Wells to Hastings Rail Line Reopens After Reliability Upgrades

Train services on the Tunbridge Wells to Hastings line have resumed today, Sunday, April 16, following a nine-day closure for Network Rail to carry out essential upgrades. The improvements aim to enhance the reliability of the popular commuter and leisure line, supporting safe and efficient service for years to come.

Engineers worked around the clock to complete various upgrades, including the replacement of the existing track slab in the Mountfield Tunnel near Robertsbridge, which was constructed in the 1970s. The new track slab is reinforced with four tonnes of metal bars and 900 meters of specially coated track designed to withstand tunnel conditions.

Nearly five kilometers of new track have been laid at Robertsbridge and Crowhurst, and reinforced concrete walls have been built at Frant to prevent trees and soil from reaching the tracks. Additionally, 230 soil nails and 600 square meters of wire mesh were installed near Snape Wood to prevent material from falling onto the tracks.

Built in the 1850s, the line’s age and geography have necessitated regular repairs and upgrades to maintain reliability. The line traverses hilly terrain and is bordered by steep embankments, making it susceptible to landslips during extreme weather. This was the third and final extended line closure in a two-year work program designed to make the line more resilient and reliable for the 100,000 weekly customers.

Fiona Taylor, Network Rail’s Kent route director, and Scott Brightwell, Southeastern’s operations and safety director, both expressed gratitude to customers and local residents for their patience during the essential upgrades. With the completion of the upgrades, passengers can now expect improved services on this part of the network.