Turnham Underground incident Live: A person has been hit by a train at Turnham Green Underground station

There are delays on the Piccadilly line after a person has been hit by a train at Turnham Green station this evening.

Paramedics and the London Air Ambulance have rushed to the station this evening along with Police and fire crews following reports of a person under the train after being hit on the Westbound platform.

Transport for London (TfL) reported a casualty on the tracks on Thursday 4th May 2023 and LAS has confirmed that they have sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of their hazardous area response team.

More to follow