Thursday, May 4, 2023
Thursday, May 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Turnham Underground incident Live: A person has been hit by a train at Turnham Green Underground station

Turnham Underground incident Live: A person has been hit by a train at Turnham Green Underground station

by uknip247
Turnham Underground Incident Live: Person Hit By A Train At Turnham Green Underground Station

There are delays on the Piccadilly line after a person has been hit by a train at Turnham Green station this evening.

Paramedics and the London Air Ambulance have rushed to the station this evening along with Police and fire crews following reports of a person under the train after being hit on the Westbound platform.

Transport for London (TfL) reported a casualty on the tracks on Thursday 4th May 2023 and LAS has confirmed that they have sent a number of resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, a medic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of their hazardous area response team.

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Four patients have been treated after a three-car crash that left one car on it’s side and another on its roof

Officers are appealing for information to help locate a missing woman from Ramsgate

Buckingham Palace Security alert man David Huber has been detained in a secure hospital

UK unlocks funding for operation to avert major oil spill from Red Sea tanker

A man who carried out a brutal knife attack on a former friend following an argument about money has been sentenced to three years...

Police investigating a collision involving a car and a woman in a supermarket car park are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A seven-year-old youngster was severely hurt in a dog attack in a bar garden, and the owners allegedly fled the scene

Three men who admitted running an organised prostitution ring have been ordered to repay nearly a quarter of a million pounds

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a three-month-old baby

The theft of Ruby, a 9-year-old Fox Red Labrador, from her kennel overnight on Sunday (April 30), is being investigated by Isle of Wight...

Can you help Police find Connor McHugh, who is wanted on recall to prison?

A man has today been found guilty of the manslaughter of a Devizes man

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.