TV presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67

Paul O’Grady, a TV star and comedian, died at the age of 67, according to his partner Andre Portasio.

He said in a statement that the star, known for his drag queen alter ego Lily Savage, died “unexpectedly but peacefully” on Tuesday evening.

Under the alias Savage, Tranmere-born star O’Grady hosted a number of game shows, including Blankety Blank, in the late 1990s.

During his 30-year career, he hosted The Paul O’Grady Show, Blind Date, and For The Love Of Dogs.

He has also appeared on TV shows such as Dr Who and Holby City.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening,” Mr Portasio, who married Mr O’Grady in 2017, said.

“We ask that, while you celebrate his life, you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.”

“He will be sorely missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals, and everyone who appreciated his wit, humour, and compassion.”

“I’m sure he’d want me to thank you for all of the love you’ve shown him over the years.”

In a special episode of For The Love Of Dogs last year, Mr O’Grady and Queen Consort Camilla celebrated the 160th anniversary of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

‘We have lost a one-of-a-kind talent.’

Malcolm Prince, a long-time friend and producer, paid tribute to Mr O’Grady after visiting him at his home just yesterday.

“I popped round to Paul’s for a good old catch-up,” Mr Prince explained. He was full of life and laughter, surrounded by his beloved dogs. He was excited about so many new projects.

“I can’t believe he’s gone now.” We’ve lost a one-of-a-kind talent, and I’ve lost a dear friend. We were all fortunate to have had Paul in our lives.

“My heartfelt condolences to Andre, Paul’s family, and friends.” Oh, how I’m going to miss him.”

The ascension of Paul O’Grady

In the 1970s, he began his career as Lily Savage, and the act later gained traction at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern cabaret club, where he was a vocal advocate for LGBT issues.

While remaining in character, his Savage persona propelled him to TV and radio, and he took over as The Big Breakfast presenter in 1995.

Blankety Blank would showcase his dry wit, which lasted until 2002.

The Paul O’Grady Show debuted in 2004, and Paul O’Grady Live debuted in 2010, with guests including Kylie Minogue, Tom Jones, and Michael McIntyre.

In 2008, the presenter received an MBE for services to entertainment, adding to a list of accolades that included a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O’Grady Show.