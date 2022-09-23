Most of a two-storey, mixed-use warehouse consisting of three units was alight. There are currently no reports of any injuries.

Residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took almost 30 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 9.07pm and the fire was under control by 8.36am (22 September). Fire crews from Romford, Dagenham, Ilford, Woodford and other fire stations in the surrounding area attended the scene.

The Brigade’s fire investigators have begun their investigation into the cause of the fire, which is expected to continue throughout the day.