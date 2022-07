Twenty fire engines and around 180 firefighters are tackling a grass fire on Pea Lane in Upminster.

Around three hectares of a cornfield and some scrubland is alight and smoke is blowing over the M25.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken more than 80 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 1123am. Fire crews from Hornchurch, Harold Hill, Wennington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene as well as colleagues from Essex Fire and Rescue Service.