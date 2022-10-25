A large number of football supporters ran onto the field of play immediately following the match between Gillingham FC and Rotherham United on Saturday 30 April 2022, with fighting breaking out among some and objects being thrown.

The disorder was investigated by Kent Police detectives from North Division CID with assistance from the force’s specialist football officers and colleagues from South Yorkshire Police.

A total of 15 supporters who entered the pitch from home sections of the ground have been sent postal charges for public order offences, along with 14 from the away section. One of those from the away section has also been charged with common assault for allegedly pushing a steward to the floor.

They are due to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 8 and Friday 9 December.

Superintendent Warren Franklin said: ‘Kent Police takes incidents of public disorder and violence at sporting events very seriously as they have the potential to place other innocent bystanders including children, the elderly and disabled at significant risk.

‘We have a good relationship with all football clubs in Kent and remain committed to helping to keep their grounds as safe as possible for the enjoyment of all.’

Those charged from the home section include:

Two men from Gillingham in their 20s;

A 20-year-old man from Aylesford;

An 18-year-old man from Chatham;

Three men from Faversham in their 20s;

A 25-year-old man from Maidstone;

An 18-year-old man from Rainham;

A 23-year-old man from Rochester;

A 16-year-old boy from Sittingbourne;

Three men from Sheerness in their 20s;

A 27-year-old man from Tunbridge Wells.

Those charged from the away section include:

Eleven men and one woman from Rotherham aged from their 20s to their 50s;

A 22-year-old man from Doncaster;

A 42-year-old man from York.

