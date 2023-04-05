Twenty-one people have been convicted of ‘abhorrent and cruel’ sexual offences against seven young children in Walsall that spanned almost a decade

In the biggest investigation of its kind in West Midland Police’s history, three trials have taken place in the last 15 months to ensure that justice was served for the victims who were younger than 12 at the time of their abuse.

Reporting restrictions were in place until the verdict of the third trial today which saw the conviction of three defendants, they will be sentenced on 12 May. One more defendant was found not guilty.

The first trial in January last year saw a verdict reached in May for nine defendants.

And the second trial ran from September to January this year convicting a further nine defendants.

The offending came to light in 2017 and Operation Satchel began. A team of officers worked with Social Services firstly to safeguard the children and then carefully uncover what had happened to them.

Officers conducted more than 70 suspect interviews in their quest to bring the offenders to justice resulting in multiple charges against each defendant and sentences of up to life in prison.

Head of the investigation, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Drover said: “This has been a challenging and complex investigation, and the biggest of its kind I have known for the force.

“But at the heart of it has been seven children who suffered the most abhorrent and cruel abuse, not just physically but psychologically, leaving them in extreme trauma.

Their welfare has been at the heart of this investigation and support for them will continue for many years to come. I commend their bravery in being able to tell us about their abuse.

“I am grateful to everyone who worked so hard to get justice for them, and the jurors who had to listen to such a catalogue of depravity to reach their verdict”.

Twenty two people were prosecuted during the three trials which can now be reported. They faced numerous charges including child sex abuse and child cruelty offences:

James Evans, 38, Eyland Grove, Walsall, jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for life

David Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 20 years with a further year on licence, given a restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Mark Smith, 34, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 19 years with a further six years on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

Natalie Wellington, 44, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for 16 years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Tracy Baker, 41, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for 15 years with a further year on licence and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Kirsty Webb, 36, Bloxwich Road, Walsall, jailed for 10 years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

Phillip Wellington, 50, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further year on licence, given an indefinite restraining order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Ann Clare, 43, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for eight years with a further three on licence and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

Pamela Howells, 58, Saw Mill Close, Walsall, jailed for seven years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Lee Webb, 40, Whitmore Street, Palfrey, Walsall, jailed for six years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 30 years

David Evans, 72, Adshed Road, Redcar, Cleveland, jailed for three-and-a-half years and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Jason Evans, 25, Walsingham Street, Walsall, jailed for two years and six months and given a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Luke Baker, 22, Park Avenue, Walsall, jailed for two years and four months, given an indefinite restraining order and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Stephen Webb, 65, given an absolute discharge due to health conditions and told he must notify as a sex offender for five years

Dean Webb, 35, received a two year supervision order, must notify as a sex offender for five years and given a sexual harm prevention order for 40 years

Jane Evans, 71, Tantarra Street, Walsall, given a two year supervision order and an indefinite sexual harm prevention order

Ryan Evans, 23, given a community order for three years with supervision and sex offender work, a tagged curfew for 28 days and a sexual harm prevention order for 15 years

Natasha Webb, 37, to be sentenced at a future date

Matthew Evans, 32, Howard Road, Bilston, to be sentenced at a future date

John Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date

Violet Griffiths, 66, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, to be sentenced at a future date