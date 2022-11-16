Twenty-two people have been arrested during coordinated police action against a series of attacks on cash machines across the UK

Hundreds of officers and staff from seven forces contributed to a number of warrants on Wednesday 16 November 2022.

Led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), in a joint operation with Police Scotland, the activity took place at various addresses in Cambridgeshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Nottinghamshire, Scotland and the West Midlands.

The 22 suspects are 16 men and six women, aged between 22 and 61. They will now be questioned in custody.

Among items seized during searches, were numerous suspected stolen high-powered vehicles and car parts, further high-value vehicles and motorhomes, large amounts of cash and two imitation firearms.

An investigation revealed, since March 2021, more than 40 attacks have been committed against ATMs across England, Wales and Scotland, with stolen cash and building damage amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds. That’s not to mention dozens of thefts of high-powered vehicles worth similar sums, allegedly used to commit the attacks or to flee the scene.

EMSOU Detective Inspector Darren Brown said: “Attacks on community infrastructure of this kind can be incredibly disruptive, with residents left without a local means to access their cash. Many of these burglaries have also left cornerstone community buildings, such as Post Offices, petrol stations and convenience stores, out of action while they are repaired.

“These brazen crimes, often seeing brick walls coming down and high-speed getaways, risk someone getting seriously hurt or even killed, and our activity today reflects the seriousness in which we treat this type of organised offending and the level at which police forces can collaborate in order to protect our communities against the fear and harm it can cause.”

