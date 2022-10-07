On the evening of Tuesday, 27 August, 2002, 22-year-old Darren was in Burnmouth Road at a gathering when an altercation occurred and spilled out on to the street.

In the early hours the following morning, around 01.30 on Wednesday, 28 August, 2002, Darren was found lying in the roadway on Calvay Place with serious injuries to his body.

He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but died a short time later.

A number of people have come forward with information following previous appeals but detectives believe that there may be other members of the public who have not yet come forward.

Crimestoppers are also offering a £20,000 reward to anyone who contacts them with information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Speaking about the appeal, Detective Chief Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Darren was only 22-years-old when he was murdered on Wednesday, 28 August, 2002.

“His death undoubtedly had an absolutely devastating impact on his family and it is important we do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“At the time of Darren’s murder, the public did assist and come forward with information, but I do believe that there are people still out there with information, who for whatever reason, have not spoken to the police.

“With today’s national television appeal, it is hoped that we may reach these people or jog someone’s memory for a detail that might seemed insignificant at the time.

“If anyone out there has information that could assist us in getting justice for Darren, I would urge them to pick up the phone – call police via 101, call the programme or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 , if you wish to remain anonymous.”

“We have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team.

“The portal can be accessed at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19W06-PO1

