They’d drifted with the tide near the Albion Groyne, which creates strong fixed currents that are difficult to swim against.

They clung to the pier’s stanchions as on-duty tower lifeguards deployed into the water.

Both victims had hypothermia as well as superficial cuts and grazes from the sharp barnacles on the pier. One was showing signs of having swallowed water.

They were assigned to wake up Ambulance Crews.

The local coastguard was also called in.

“Please do not enter the water and swim near large groynes,” said the Brighton & Hove Seafront Team. They create dangerous situations. Swim between the Red and Yellow Flags! Congratulations to all involved guards!”