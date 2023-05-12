Friday, May 12, 2023
Two 16-Year-Old Boys Injured in Stabbing Incident in Croydon

In a disturbing incident that occurred on Thursday evening, police were summoned to Fell Road in Croydon following reports of a stabbing. The London Ambulance Service reached out to the authorities at 6:36hrs, prompting a swift response from officers.

Upon arrival at the scene, Poice discovered two 16-year-old boys who had sustained injuries during the altercation. The first victim, identified as Victim 1, was found with injuries deemed serious enough to warrant transportation to a nearby hospital in south London.

Fortunately, his condition has since improved, and medical professionals have released him, stating that he is not expected to experience any lasting harm.

The second victim referred to as Victim 2, suffered a minor injury that did not require immediate hospitalization. However, both individuals were undoubtedly shaken by the incident.

Officers have established a crime scene in the area as they work diligently to gather evidence and piece together the events leading up to the stabbing. At this early stage of the investigation, no arrests have been made. However, the police are actively pursuing all leads and conducting thorough inquiries to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Members of the public who may have witnessed the stabbing or possess details that could aid the authorities are encouraged to contact the police by dialing 101. When calling, please provide reference CAD 6681/11May

