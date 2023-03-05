Two 16-year-old boys will appear at youth court charged with attempted murder

They have been remanded in police custody and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Monday 6 March.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious incident at Hackney Central Overground station on 1 March.

At 7.47pm on Friday 3 March, Metropolitan Police officers conducted a planned stop on a vehicle using tactical contact on Essex Road in North London.

Five males, aged between 16 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in connection to a firearms incident in London Fields last month and a stabbing at the east London station.

They were taken to police custody where they remain.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers attended Hackney Central Overground station following reports of a firearms incident at 1.29pm on 1 March.

A 20-year-old man was located with multiple laceration wounds and a single gunshot wound on his leg. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A knife was recovered from the scene as well as a bullet and a bullet casing.

BTP Detective Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Working closely with our colleagues at the Metropolitan Police Service, we now have two males in custody as our enquiries into the incident in Hackney earlier this week continue.

“We are still keen to speak to anyone who was at Hackney Central station or nearby on the afternoon of Wednesday 1 March as they may have information that could be crucial to our investigation.”

Metropolitan Police Detective Inspector Mat Freeman said: “This is an excellent example of partnership working with our BTP colleagues. A number of males are now in custody in connection with these incidents.

“During a search of the vehicle a suspected firearm was recovered. It has been seized and will be subject to specialist analysis.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information relating to the incident at Hackney Central Overground station, are urged to contact BTP using this portal. They can also text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 334 of 1 March.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.