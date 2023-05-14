Two Arrested After Knife Fight in Woolwich Ends in Police Chase

In a concerning incident, two individuals have been arrested following a knife fight in Woolwich that led to a police chase and the discovery of a discarded knife. The altercation took place in General Gordon Square on Saturday, May 13, at approximately 11:50 pm, prompting the swift response of law enforcement.

Police were alerted to the scene after receiving reports of youths engaging in a knife fight in the area. Police officers immediately gave chase to apprehend those involved. During the pursuit, a discarded knife was discovered, potentially providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

As a result of their swift actions, two males, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in connection with the incident. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far.