Saturday, May 6, 2023
Saturday, May 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Two arrested after Maidstone Street attack

Two arrested after Maidstone Street attack

by uknip247
Two Arrested After Maidstone Street Attack

Witnesses are sought after two people were injured following an altercation in Maidstone.

Kent Police was called at 2.40am on Saturday 6 May 2023 following a report of a disturbance in Rose Yard.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to hospital with cuts to his face.

A second man later came forward and reported he was also assaulted during the incident. Neither man’s injuries are described as life-threatening.

Two arrests

A 24-year-old man from Reading, Berkshire and a 23-year-old man from west London were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/80456/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police make 52 arrests during Met Coronation Operation involving over 11,500 officers

CPS worker jailed: Rachel Simpson has been jailed for six years after leaks to gangs and organised crime groups

Murder probe launched in Bath Three people have been arrested

A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to drugs offences and dangerous driving in Reading

A police officer was assaulted while arresting a suspected drink-driver

Can you help Police find Leonard?

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman died following a fall from a mobility scooter

Rainham Blaze Live: Probe launched after blaze rips through Rainham Warehouse

Two men have been jailed after Met detectives seized cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £14 million in West London

A Southampton man has been jailed for 15 years after being convicted of rape and intentional strangulation following an incident in the Southampton area...

Understanding the Rules of Online Slot Machines

Folkestone Stabbing: Man stabbed in the leg in Folkestone as Police launched investigation

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.