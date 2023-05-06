Two arrested after Maidstone Street attack

Witnesses are sought after two people were injured following an altercation in Maidstone.

Kent Police was called at 2.40am on Saturday 6 May 2023 following a report of a disturbance in Rose Yard.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and a man was taken to hospital with cuts to his face.

A second man later came forward and reported he was also assaulted during the incident. Neither man’s injuries are described as life-threatening.

Two arrests

A 24-year-old man from Reading, Berkshire and a 23-year-old man from west London were arrested on suspicion of assault and remain in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information, CCTV or dashcam footage which may assist is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/80456/23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.