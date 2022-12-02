Two arrested as Police launched probe after broad daylight stabbing in Peckham

After the broad daylight attack in Peckham, police launched an investigation.
Both directions of the road are closed after a man was stabbed around 1pm on Friday, December 2nd.
It is said to have happened near the junction of Peckham High Street and Rye Lane.
A police cordon has been put in place and multiple police cars and officers can be seen at the incident.
A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 12:57pm on Friday, 2 December to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Peckham High Street and Rye Lane, SE15.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.