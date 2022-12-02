Two arrested as Police launched probe after broad daylight stabbing in Peckham

After the broad daylight attack in Peckham, police launched an investigation.

Both directions of the road are closed after a man was stabbed around 1pm on Friday, December 2nd.

It is said to have happened near the junction of Peckham High Street and Rye Lane.

A police cordon has been put in place and multiple police cars and officers can be seen at the incident.

Both Peckham High Street , Peckham Hill Street and Rye Lane have now been closed by Police

The following bus services 12 36 37 63 78 136 171 177 197 343 345 363 381 436 P12 P13 now affected, by the closure.