Friday, December 2, 2022
Friday, December 2, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Police Launched Probe After Broad Daylight Attack In Peckham
Home BREAKING Two arrested as Police launched probe after broad daylight stabbing in Peckham

Two arrested as Police launched probe after broad daylight stabbing in Peckham

by @uknip247

After the broad daylight attack in Peckham, police launched an investigation.

Both directions of the road are closed after a man was stabbed around 1pm on Friday, December 2nd.

It is said to have happened near the junction of Peckham High Street and Rye Lane.

Two Arrested As Police Launched Probe After Broad Daylight Stabbing In Peckham

Two Arrested As Police Launched Probe After Broad Daylight Stabbing In Peckham

A police cordon has been put in place and multiple police cars and officers can be seen at the incident.

Both Peckham High Street ,Peckham Hill Street and Rye Lane have now been closed by Police.
The following bus services 12 36 37 63 78 136 171 177 197 343 345 363 381 436 P12 P13 now affected, by the closure.
Two Arrested As Police Launched Probe After Broad Daylight Stabbing In Peckham

Two Arrested As Police Launched Probe After Broad Daylight Stabbing In Peckham

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 12:57pm on Friday, 2 December to reports of a stabbing at the junction of Peckham High Street and Rye Lane, SE15.

Two Arrested As Police Launched Probe After Broad Daylight Stabbing In Peckham

Two Arrested As Police Launched Probe After Broad Daylight Stabbing In Peckham

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound. His condition was assessed as not life-threatening.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been arrested in a stolen van by officers working...

Neighbourhood crime reoffending rates have gone down in Nottinghamshire as a result...

A drug dealer from Tunbridge Wells who drove a car at police...

A teenager has appeared in court after police shut down a suspected...

A jail term has been imposed on a man who was arrested...

Emergency services have called Mulberry Academy Shoreditch after suspected “acid attack”

Man sentenced to 19 years for historic abuse

Sunny Reeve is wanted in connection to a recall to prison

A child has become the third person to die in the last...

According to data from The Office of National Statistics (ONS), the average...

Operation targeting drink and drug drivers over the festive period begins

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries after a report an 11-year-old girl...