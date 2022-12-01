Two arrested following attack on man

Two suspects have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Nottingham city centre.

The man was walking in Upper Parliament Street with a woman and child when he was approached a group of people.

He was then punched in the face and had objects thrown at him during the incident at around 5.50pm on Tuesday (29 November).

Another dispute then took place around an hour later in Minver Crescent, Aspley, in which the same group threatened the man before driving away in a car.

After the incidents were reported to the police, automatic number plate recognition cameras managed to zero in on the car’s location.

The vehicle was found in Clarendon Street, Nottingham city centre.

A 20-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

Detective Sergeant Al Roper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack on a man who was in the presence of a young child when this happened.

“As a force we condemn all forms of aggressive behaviour and don’t want to see this type of violent disorder taking place on our streets.

“We have since managed to arrest two suspects in connection with this assault, as well as a second incident that took place soon afterwards.

“Our investigation is still ongoing to fully establish what happened, so we’d ask anyone with information to call the police on 101, quoting incident 673 of 29 November 2022.

“People can also report any information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”