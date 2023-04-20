Thursday, April 20, 2023
Two arrested following stabbing

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Doncaster yesterday (Tuesday 18 April).

Police were called to Sussex Street, Balby, at around 6.17pm to reports a man had been stabbed.

On arrival, officers discovered a man in his 40s with a stab wound to the chest.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

A 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene of suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in police custody

