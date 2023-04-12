Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Two arrested in Teen Stabbing in Chingford

by uknip247
First Pictures From The Murder Scene In Chingford

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Chingford have made two arrests.

Officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command arrested a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male at residential addresses in Chingford this morning, Wednesday, 12 April.

They have been taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.

Both were arrested on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old male in Chingford, on the evening of Monday, 10 April.

Police were called at 21:21hrs to reports of a stabbing in Longshaw Road, E4.

Officers were on scene within three minutes along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. They found the 17-year-old male suffering from a stab wound.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, who provided first aid, he died at the scene.

The male’s next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers. A post-mortem examination and formal identification will take place in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Larry Smith from the Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation is continuing at pace and this morning we made two arrests in connection with this tragic incident, which resulted in a teenager losing his life.

“However, our enquiries very much continue and I would appeal to anyone with information who is yet to speak to us to come forward. Your information, no matter how small you think it is, could help get justice for a grieving family.

“This incident has had a devastating impact on the victim’s friends and family and I’d ask for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the incident room on 020 8345 3985 or police on 101 quoting CAD 6358/10Apr. You can also message @MetCC on Twitter.

To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

