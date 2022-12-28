Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Cody Fisher one from Birmingham and a second from London

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of the murder of footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London.

They will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of Cody, who was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Adderley Street just before midnight on Boxing Day.

DCI Ian Ingram, from our Homicide team, said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation and are building a better picture of what happened.

“We’ve been really pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation.

“It’s vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night – no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

“Cody’s family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we’ll continue to work to bring them answers.”

