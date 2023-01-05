Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

cell
Home BREAKING Two arrested on the M25 following aggravated burglary in Brighton

Two arrested on the M25 following aggravated burglary in Brighton

by @uknip247

Two men have been arrested and a firearm was seized after an aggravated burglary in Brighton on Wednesday night (January 4).

Police were called to Plaistow Close in Brighton at 11.45pm following a report of men breaking into a property, threatening the occupants and taking a number of items.

Officers visited the scene and a suspicious vehicle was identified, traced to the northbound M23 and stopped on the M25 shortly after midnight.

A number of items were seized, including a firearm and a sledgehammer.

Two men aged 23 and 27, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm without a certificate; aggravated burglary with intent and possession of a knife/pointed article in a public place. They remain in custody at this time.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “We understand incidents such as these are concerning for the community, and thanks to the swift response of our officers we have been able to bring two suspects into custody and take a firearm off the streets.

“I would like to reassure the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.

“A full investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and to identify any further suspects.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Birling Gap Beach closed due to rockfall

A sexual predator who repeatedly preyed on a young girl has been...

St George’s Hospital has declared a critical incident due to “extreme pressure”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following an allegation of a...

A group of drug dealers from Manchester who supplied up to £10...

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of Ashley Dale have seized a car...

A second man has been jailed for 10 years following the rape...

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall after it was discovered that...

Authorities have charged seven people for participating in an attack against United...

Six women have been arrested over the death of a child at...

A west London barber convicted of sending thousands of pounds to fund...

Firefighters rescued a goat that was stranded around 35-metres high on a cliff edge on Godstone...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"
Generated by Feedzy