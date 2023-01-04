Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Two Arrests After Store Manager Threatened During Robbery
A store manager was threatened after he tried to stop thieves from making off with stolen goods.

Two men entered Heron Foods in Jersey Street, Newark, and loaded a shopping trolley with £80 worth of washing detergent and a £4 bottle of wine.

They then walked out without paying.

One of the men was confronted by the store manager in the car park.

When the store manager grabbed the trolley, the suspect pushed him and raised the stolen bottle of wine above his head and threatened the manager with it.

The suspect left the trolley with the manager but kept the bottle of wine and fled the scene in the getaway car with his accomplice.

The incident happened shortly before 9.30am on Tuesday (3 January 2023).

It is believed the same car was involved in an earlier incident whereby a woman was threatened by two men she caught trying to break into her home in Grange Road, Newark.

The police were called following both incidents and officers tracked down the getaway car in Albert Street, Newark, with two males inside.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of robbery and affray.

Sergeant Barrington Goffe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the positive action taken by our officers, we made two arrests shortly after the incident was reported.

“Shoplifting can have a serious impact on our local communities and businesses and such offending is made even worse when staff are threatened or attacked.

“We believe the incident is linked to an attempted break-in at a residential property earlier that day and our inquiries are ongoing.

“We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour and will continue to work closely with retail partners to ensure perpetrators are dealt with robustly.”

