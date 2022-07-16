Officers are looking for witnesses after two people were arrested in connection with a woman’s murder in Margate.

At around 3.10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, Kent Police were called to a report of a woman being assaulted at a private property in Elfrida Close.

Officers responded to the address with Southeast Coast Ambulance Service, and the victim, a woman in her 30s, was found with stab wounds.

She was later declared dead at a nearby hospital.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder by Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigators.

A woman in her twenties was also detained on suspicion of murder and assisting a criminal.

Both remain in custody as the investigation at the scene continues.

The victim and the suspects are thought to have known each other.

Can you assist me?

Officers have already spoken with several potential witnesses, but they believe there are several people with vital information who have yet to contact them.

Anyone with information that can help, including eyewitnesses and anyone with privately held CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, is asked to call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and quote case number 46/136649/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out the form on their website.