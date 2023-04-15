Two arrests made after fatal Tottenham shooting

Detectives investigating the murder of Tyler McDermott in Tottenham have made two arrests.



The two males – aged 19 and aged 19 – were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 15 April and remain in custody at a north London police station.



Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, leads the investigation and said:



“These two arrests demonstrate the progress our investigation is making. However, there is still significant work to do to identify those involved in Tyler’s murder.



“There were a large number of people in the area at the time of Tyler’s murder and I am reiterating my appeal to anyone who was there, or who has information about this incident, to contact police immediately.”



The investigation was launched after police were called at approximately 4.20am on Thursday, 13 April to reports of a male injured in Norman Road, N15.



Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found 17-year-old Tyler suffering from a gunshot injury.



He was taken to hospital for treatment but sadly died on the afternoon of Friday, 14 April.

His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.



A special post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Poplar Mortuary on Sunday. 16 April.



Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 883/13Apr.

You can also speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.