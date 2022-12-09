Two Bedfordshire men and a man from Peterborough who kidnapped and tortured another man after accusing him of damaging a car, have pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment

Safed Rafiq, 36, of Claremont Road, Luton , Idnan Akbar, 32, of Blenheim Crescent, Luton and 24-year-old Dawud Safeer of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough were yesterday (Wednesday) convicted of carrying out a brutal attack lasting hours, following a hearing at Luton Crown Court

At around 12.30pm on 29 November, Rafiq had approached the victim on Ash Road in Luton , firstly walking him to a butcher on Hampton Road and then marching him back to a house in Ash Road.

Once in the house the victim was forced upstairs, where Akbar, Rafiq and Safeer then repeatedly punched him and subsequently attacked him with a heated machete, baseball bat and hammer.

The attack was only stopped after Bedfordshire Police officers responded to a report that a man had been kidnapped and was being held at the address.

On arrival, two officers found the victim with significant injuries including broken bones and knife wounds. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

Inside the address, 13 men and two women, aged between 24 and 53, were located and arrested for offences including kidnap.

Also found inside were several knives and machetes.

Investigations found the trio had targeted the victim after suspecting him of smashing one of Akbar’s car windows.

Rafiq and Safeer were arrested shortly after the incident however Akbar avoided arrest and was found in a flat in Sherd House, Luton , five months later.

Detective Constable Adam Geary, from Bedfordshire Police , said: “This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have come across and is truly shocking incident which involved the victim suffering immensely.

“The attack that Akbar, Rafiq and Safeer undertook was brutal to the extreme; they are clearly both incredibly dangerous men who have no place in society and it is good news that they have pleaded guilty to the offences.

“We won’t tolerate violence such as this in Bedfordshire . Anyone involved in such abhorrent behaviour can expect to be apprehended and put before the courts.”

Akbar, Rafiq and Safeer will be sentenced at the same court on 13 January 2023.