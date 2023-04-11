Two boys fighting for their lives after double stabbing on Platform 8 at Stratford Station

Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Man Has Been Stabbed On A Platform At Stratford Station

London Ambulance Service paramedics and Air Ambulance flying doctors are treating two teenage boys who were stabbed on the Platform 8 of Stratford Station this evening

British Transport Police officers have set up a scene cordon.

Following the brutal stabbing, an investigation has been launched. A large pool of blood, thought to be from the victims, appeared on the platform. One shocked passenger said it happened around 7pm on Tuesday evening and the officers were stopping everyone from going anywhere near.

While waiting for paramedics, station personnel and police officers provided first aid to the victim.

A crime scene has been established, and the platform has been closed. The closure is expected to disrupt services throughout the evening. Passengers should check online or call national rial enquiries.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said:

We were called at 7.05pm to reports of a stabbing at Stratford underground station.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. They remain in the hospital.

There have not currently been any arrests.

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 490 of 11 April.

