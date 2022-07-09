Motorists near Dartford were hit by air weapon pellets.

Witnesses are being sought after reports that motorists near Dartford were hit with air weapon pellets.

Two boys were arrested in connection with the incidents in Hill Rise, Darenth, which also resulted in vehicle damage to the victims.

The alleged crimes occurred between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022. One of the drivers was injured in the arm, and the second victim required hospital treatment after being hit in the face.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested a 16-year-old boy at a nearby address. A second boy was apprehended the next day, along with two air weapons. Both suspects are currently on bail, pending further investigation, and are scheduled to return to a police station on July 27.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 and reference crime number 46/127118/22. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or use their website’s online form.