Kenneth Noble, 69, retired, of Beehive Lane, Ferring, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Wednesday 29 June at Lewes Crown Court, having previously admitted to assaulting the 64-year-old woman, who was known to him, on September 27, last year.

He was also issued a Restraining Order, which barred him from having any further contact with the victim for the rest of his life.

The incident was contained to the flat, and there was no danger to the rest of the community. “The victim sustained three knife wounds to her neck and defensive wounds to her hands, and was taken to hospital in a very serious condition, but has since recovered from her injuries,” Detective Constable Kat Wilkins said. This was an unprovoked and violent attack, but her cries were heard by a neighbour, who summoned assistance from some nearby construction workers.”

Two electricians in particular bravely tackled Noble, taking the knife from him and preventing further harm, and restraining him with cable ties until police arrived.

Both men will receive a £500 High Sheriff’s Award. In court, Judge Christine Laing stated, “Both displayed conspicuous bravery in dealing with Mr Noble, who was armed with a knife.” When confronted with the sight of a man armed with a knife attacking his wife, each of them instinctively ran towards the knife-man. It is only fair that the court, the High Sheriff, and the County of West Sussex publicly recognise their actions. They will be invited to a public award ceremony later.”