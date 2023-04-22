Two brazen criminals are now starting prison sentences after a sustained attack on a man which left him with serious injuries

Carlo Giacomini, of Bank Top, Earsdon, and Aiden Inskip, of Blackhill Avenue, Wallsend, have been sentenced to a collective total of seven years in prison for an assaulting a man in December last year.

Giacomini, 42, and Inskip, 54, drove to an address on Falmouth Road, North Shields at midday on December 19, with Giacomini armed with a baseball bat.

On arrival, the pair, along with a third man, exited the vehicle and began their prolonged attack – which lasted almost five minutes.

The 41-year-old victim suffered extensive injuries, including a broken nose, and broken vertebrae in his back.

Officers swiftly obtained CCTV from the scene, and Giacomini and Inskip were immediately identified as suspects and were arrested the same day.

Within 24 hours, the pair were charged with wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. Giacomini was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

On 18 January, Giacomini and Inskip attended Newcastle Crown Court where overwhelming evidence left them with no other option but to plead guilty to the offences.

And on Tuesday (April 18), they were sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison each for the assault.

Detective Constable Philip Nelson, who led the investigation, today praised the verdict.

He said: “The brazenness of this pair cannot be overstated. They drove to a busy area armed, in one of their own vehicles, in the middle of the day, and attacked a man in front of members of the public.

“The pair also made no attempt to conceal their identities which sent a clear message that they believed they were above the law.

“They even carried out the assault while wearing clothing which was branded with their place of work.

“Thanks to the fast actions of officers involved, the pair were able to be identified and very quickly arrested, and thanks to the CCTV which was swiftly obtained – they were left with little option but to admit the offences.

“We hope this sentence acts as some closure for the victim, who sustained horrific injuries because of this callous attack. The bravery he has shown through this whole investigation has resulted in two dangerous offenders being put behind bars and has undoubtedly helped protect the wider community.

“Our message is clear – violence is never the answer, and we will continue doing everything we can to bring offenders to justice and place them before the courts.”