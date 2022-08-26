The brothers, aged seven and nine, were visiting the Eiserbachsee near Aachen on Thursday afternoon when their parents reported them missing.

Rescue workers discovered the boys in the lake near the Belgian border, and they were taken to hospital but died.

According to unconfirmed reports, they were unable to swim.

The Aachen public prosecutor’s office said it was investigating whether there was any suspicion of a criminal offense, including negligence.

“We don’t have a specific focus, we’re just doing our job,” a spokeswoman said.

Only on weekends are volunteer lifeguards on duty at the lake.

