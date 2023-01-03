Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Tuesday, January 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two British Citizens Were Among Four People Killed After Two Helicopters Collided Near Seaworld Drive In Main Beach
Home BREAKING Two British citizens were among four people killed after two helicopters collided near Seaworld Drive in Main Beach

Two British citizens were among four people killed after two helicopters collided near Seaworld Drive in Main Beach

by @uknip247

Ron and Diane Hughes, aged 65 and 57, were visiting Australia when they boarded the doomed aircraft alongside Vanessa Tadros, 36, and pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40.

Two British Citizens Were Among Four People Killed After Two Helicopters Collided Near Seaworld Drive In Main Beach

Two British Citizens Were Among Four People Killed After Two Helicopters Collided Near Seaworld Drive In Main Beach

According to Queensland Police initial investigations indicate the crash occurred around 2pm when one helicopter was landing and another was taking off.

Police confirmed that the other helicopter was able to land successfully after the aircrafts “came into contact with each other.”

Six people were travelling in that helicopter.

Five patients suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital. One person was physically uninjured.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged in connection with an incident at a...

A three-year-old child was hit bit a car in West London

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two women after...

A man will appear in court charged with the murder of a...

Detectives investigating the disappearance of a woman from Lewisham have charged a...

Man dies during single vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight

Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually...

Man freed by fire crews from over turned vehicle

Kent Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing...

Police called to mass gang brawl in Croydon

Police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"