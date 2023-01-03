Two British citizens were among four people killed after two helicopters collided near Seaworld Drive in Main Beach

Ron and Diane Hughes, aged 65 and 57, were visiting Australia when they boarded the doomed aircraft alongside Vanessa Tadros, 36, and pilot Ash Jenkinson, 40.

According to Queensland Police initial investigations indicate the crash occurred around 2pm when one helicopter was landing and another was taking off.

Police confirmed that the other helicopter was able to land successfully after the aircrafts “came into contact with each other.”

Six people were travelling in that helicopter.

Five patients suffered minor injuries and were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital. One person was physically uninjured.