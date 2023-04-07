Two British nationals, both sisters, have been killed in a shooting incident in the West Bank

According to local media reports, one of the sisters was 15 years old, and the other was in her 20s.

The incident took place near the Hamra settlement, which is located about 30 miles north of Jerusalem. The sisters’ mother was also seriously injured in the attack

The family had reportedly moved to Israel in 2005, and it is unclear what led them to the area where the attack took place.

The shooting occurred after Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon and Gaza in response to rocket attacks that were blamed on the militant group Hamas. This escalation of violence has led to heightened tensions in the region, with reports of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in Jerusalem.