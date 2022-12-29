Thursday, December 29, 2022
Thursday, December 29, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Two British nationals have been arrested in Spain, after an international operation involving the National Crime Agency which saw the seizure of around four tonnes of cannabis.

Two British nationals have been arrested in Spain, after an international operation involving the National Crime Agency which saw the seizure of around four tonnes of cannabis.

by @uknip247

The man, aged 49, and woman, aged 53, were detained on 10 December after their sailing boat got into trouble during a storm in the Strait of Gibraltar.

Working with the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre for Narcotics (MAOC-N) in Lisbon, the NCA had alerted the Spanish authorities to the vessel, which was suspected of being used to smuggle drugs from Morocco.

The vessel was intercepted and escorted into the port of Cadiz by a Spanish customs patrol boat. Customs and Spanish National Police officers then conducted a search, recovering 130 bales of cannabis resin (pictured right).

Details of the seizure have only just been made public by the Spanish police.

The man and woman remain in custody in Spain. Investigations continue.

NCA International Regional Manager Steve Reynolds said:

“This was an international operation which led to a substantial seizure of narcotics.

“We suspected the vessel was being used to ship drugs across the Atlantic, so the NCA worked closely with MAOC-N and our colleagues in Spain to have it intercepted.

“Working with our law enforcement partners we are determined to do all we can to target and disrupt the organised crime networks involved in the international drugs trade.”

RELATED ARTICLES

What’s that emoji?

Fans of the viral energy drink Prime will be able to purchase...

Concerns for missing Chanel Baines from Gravesend

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was hit by a...

Sam Ryder Rocks New Year’s Eve – Meet the line-up and find...

The grandson of Bob Marley, reggae artist Jo Mersa Marley has died...

Police have released two CCTV images of a man officers believe may...

Following the unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl, a woman was arrested...

Two children in Scotland have died with the Strep A infection, figures...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision involving a bicycle...

Police in Sussex are searching for wanted man Michael Dulake

Police are appealing for your help to find Mehran the public are...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"