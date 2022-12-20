Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Brothers Are Starting Prison Sentences After A Security Guard Narrowly Avoided Being Stabbed In Maidstone
Home BREAKING Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided being stabbed in Maidstone

Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided being stabbed in Maidstone

by @uknip247

 

 

On Saturday 12 November 2022, George and Thomas McRaye (right photograph) went into a gambling outlet in Week Street drinking alcohol they had purchased elsewhere.

 

Read Next

As the business did not possess an alcohol licence a member of staff asked them to leave. When they refused this request a security guard came over to speak to them.

 

The pair became abusive and the security guard was forced to defend himself when he was pushed. George McCraye then pulled a large kitchen knife from his waistband and passed it his brother. The latter advanced towards the victim slashing the knife at him multiple times, while his sibling threw a bar stool.

 

An associate of the brothers intervened and they left the premises walking towards King Street. Officers from the town’s local policing team were alerted to the incident and swiftly caught up with the brothers near a taxi rank. One of the constables drew his Taser and both men were arrested. The knife was recovered from a nearby rubbish bin.

 

Both were later charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent following an investigation by Maidstone’s Victim Based Crime Team. George McRaye was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place and Thomas McRaye with an additional count of criminal damage after he threw a phone against a camera in his cell.

 

The men, both of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Monday 19 December, Thomas McRaye, aged 38 and George McRaye, aged 34 were sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

 

Investigating officer, PC Alex Bagnall, said: ‘This was an extremely violent assault and it is only by chance that the security guard did not suffer serious, and potentially fatal, injuries.

 

‘Thomas and George McRaye thought nothing of arming themselves with a knife and then attacking a man who was only trying to do his job. Anyone who carries a knife or other weapon when they visit Maidstone is very likely to find themselves in custody and this was certainly the case with this pair of arrogant bullies.’

 

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who killed a motorcyclist by deliberately driving into him during...

Detectives are investigating a suspicious incident in Sevenoaks and are appealing for...

Murder invesigation launched after man killed in Kilburn

A critical incident has been declared by the South East Coast Ambulance...

Police are appealing for information after a couple’s home was ransacked by...

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Elephant and Castle last...

Ibrahima Bah appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today and pleaded not guilty...

A Leicestershire man has today been found guilty of planning to attack...

Charles III is only the second British monarch to appear on a...

The singer-songwriter rose to fame as part of the band, who were...

Eighteen people have been locked up for their part in a “disgraceful”...

A pensioner has been convicted under the double jeopardy law of raping...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"