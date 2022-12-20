Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided being stabbed in Maidstone

On Saturday 12 November 2022, George and Thomas McRaye (right photograph) went into a gambling outlet in Week Street drinking alcohol they had purchased elsewhere.

As the business did not possess an alcohol licence a member of staff asked them to leave. When they refused this request a security guard came over to speak to them.

The pair became abusive and the security guard was forced to defend himself when he was pushed. George McCraye then pulled a large kitchen knife from his waistband and passed it his brother. The latter advanced towards the victim slashing the knife at him multiple times, while his sibling threw a bar stool.

An associate of the brothers intervened and they left the premises walking towards King Street. Officers from the town’s local policing team were alerted to the incident and swiftly caught up with the brothers near a taxi rank. One of the constables drew his Taser and both men were arrested. The knife was recovered from a nearby rubbish bin.

Both were later charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent following an investigation by Maidstone’s Victim Based Crime Team. George McRaye was also charged with possession of a knife in a public place and Thomas McRaye with an additional count of criminal damage after he threw a phone against a camera in his cell.

The men, both of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Monday 19 December, Thomas McRaye, aged 38 and George McRaye, aged 34 were sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Investigating officer, PC Alex Bagnall, said: ‘This was an extremely violent assault and it is only by chance that the security guard did not suffer serious, and potentially fatal, injuries.

‘Thomas and George McRaye thought nothing of arming themselves with a knife and then attacking a man who was only trying to do his job. Anyone who carries a knife or other weapon when they visit Maidstone is very likely to find themselves in custody and this was certainly the case with this pair of arrogant bullies.’