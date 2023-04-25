Two brothers who carried out a shocking crime spree which included stealing alcohol from a petrol station, smashing windows and the attempted theft of a driving instructor’s car have both been jailed

Officers from across Northumbria Police have worked together to secure convictions following Stephen and John McCabe’s day of offending on April 4 last year, which began when they kicked through the glass doors of a petrol station in Gateshead in the early hours.

The pair then threatened the shop assistant, who was forced to hide in a back office, while they stole alcohol and vapes.

After visiting their sister’s home to take part in a drinking session, Stephen McCabe attacked another man and bit part of the victim’s ear off.

On the afternoon of the same day, both brothers then travelled to Sunderland where they shouted abuse at people outside a city-centre hostel. After being asked to leave the site, they smashed windows of the building.

It was then that the brazen pair approached a driving instructor’s car while he was taking a pupil for a lesson.

The thugs threatened the instructor and the pupil, telling them to get out of the car.

John McCabe, who had a knife in his hand, threatened to stab the pupil unless she got out of the vehicle.

The victims were then able to get away from the scene, with the brothers throwing glass beer bottles at the car windscreen, smashing it in the process.

Officers from Northumbria Police arrested the brothers a short time later, although three of them were assaulted by the offenders in the process.

Stephen McCabe, 36, of High Street East, in Sunderland, admitted burglary, unlawful wounding, two charges of criminal damage, attempted robbery and assaulting emergency workers.

At Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, April 21, he was sentenced to six years in prison.

John McCabe, 35, of Barford Court, Gateshead, admitted one count burglary, two charges of criminal damage, attempted robbery, having a bladed article and assault on emergency workers.

He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.