Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Two Burglars Have Been Jailed For A Total Of Nine Years For Break-ins Around East Kent
Home BREAKING Two burglars have been jailed for a total of nine years for break-ins around east Kent

Two burglars have been jailed for a total of nine years for break-ins around east Kent

by @uknip247

Stephen Baillie and Taylor Houston were charged with conspiracy to burgle following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

They admitted the charge and were sentenced to four and half years each at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 3 January 2023.

The charge related to 10 burglaries at properties in Herne Bay, Canterbury, Blean, Whitstable, Wingham and Sandwich between October and November 2022.

Investigative work by the detectives linked a van to the earlier offences and the vehicle was spotted and stopped in Sandwich on Monday 21 November.

Baillie, 32, of Westgate Court Avenue, Canterbury, and Houston, 28, of Canterbury Road, Herne Bay, were charged the following day.

Jewellery which was stolen during some of the burglaries was recovered by officers and returned to victims.

Detective Sergeant Jay Robinson, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, said: ‘These two individuals thought that they could target addresses and steal jewellery, some of which was of great sentimental value to victims.

‘Our extensive investigation showed the court the level of involvement of both of these men in these burglaries and we were delighted to be able to return stolen items in some cases.

Kent Police will always look to hold offenders accountable for their actions and I hope that these two will take the time in prison to reflect on their life choices.’

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating the theft of phones in Canterbury have released images of...

CCTV Appeal: Motorcycle stolen in East Grinstead

A man from Tidworth has been fined and banned from the roads...

The mother of a West London man who was killed while on...

Firefighters are issuing a safety reminder about mixing household cleaning products following...

Detectives have described how they caught a cold-blooded killer who murdered a...

Two arrests after store manager threatened during robbery

Driver, 24, dies after car crashes into A34 overbridge Thames Valley Police...

The Royal Free Hospital in London has declared a critical internal incident...

Police are urgently appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of a man...

Around 60 people left the building after a blaze ripped through a...

Millions of households on low incomes are due to get an extra...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"