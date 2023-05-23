Two Charged After Assaulting Police Officers In Sheffield - Uknip

Two individuals will be facing charges of assault after two police officers were injured in an incident over the weekend. The incident occurred in the Willoughby Street area of Sheffield at approximately 7:30 pm on Saturday.

According to reports, the two officers were on patrol when they were assaulted. Both injured officers were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, their injuries were not deemed serious, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Alana Dunkova, a 38-year-old resident of Willoughby Street, Sheffield, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Additionally, Matus Mizigar, a 40-year-old resident of Willoughby Street, Sheffield, has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Both individuals have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning, May 22.