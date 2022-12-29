Thursday, December 29, 2022
Two Children In Scotland Have Died With The Strep A Infection, Figures Show
Public Health Scotland data has revealed two children under the age of 10 died between October and December.

In the most recent week (week ending 25 December) there have been 670 upper respiratory reports, a reduction from 870 in the previous week. That compares with between 160 and 270 reports per week during peaks observed in previous years

Earlier this month Dr Jim McMenamin, Head of Health Protection (Infection Services) at PHS, said:

“While we are seeing increased incidence of Group A strep infections at this time, complications are rare.

“We would encourage parents and care-givers to ensure children practice good hand and respiratory hygiene to help reduce the spread of common infections like this.

“If your child is showing signs of scarlet fever, please seek advice form a health professional as most cases respond promptly to early treatment with antibiotics.”

 

