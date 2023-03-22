Two civilian security guards’slam dunk’ a 15-year-old black boy to the ground before handcuffing his hands together

This is the shocking scene at a Sussex supermarket where a black teenager was forcibly detained by private security guards.

Footage shows the two men handcuffing the teenager on the ground before the arrival of police.

The incident occurred at the Superdrug store in Chichester.

Sussex Police confirmed that an investigation has been launched in response to the incident.

One of the boy’s friends called his mother, Kirsty Buchanan, who later tweeted video of the incident.

Sussex Police said they arrested two boys, aged 15 and 16, at the Superdrug store in Chichester on suspicion of assault.

Ms Buchanan claimed that the security guards were hostile to her son and his friends.

‘From what I’ve heard, the ranger pushed him, and my son pushed back.

‘He was then slam dunked to the floor and sat on top of him, as you can see in the video, and they put plastic handcuffs on him before the police arrived and arrested my son.’

The woman stated that she had not heard from her son in an hour and a half while he was being held at Worthing Police Station.

‘The rangers who threw him to the ground have gone home to have tea,’ she added.

Ms Buchanan, who previously worked as a special advisor at 10 Downing Street and the Ministry of Justice, stated that her son has been subjected to racist incidents on a regular basis and has been stopped and searched numerous times.

‘We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff in Chichester this afternoon,’ said Sussex Police (22 March).

‘Police were called to the East Street store shortly after 3.30pm to reports of a group of teenagers fighting.

A Superdrug spokesperson confirmed the incident occurred in their Chichester shop, which is pictured. They claimed that a female employee had been assaulted.

Officers were called to the scene, and three teenagers were detained by civilian security personnel.

‘Police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old boy from Chichester on suspicion of assault.

‘They remain in police custody pending urgent investigations, accompanied by appropriate adults,’ says the statement.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full scope of what occurred.’

‘An incident occurred today in our Chichester shop between Chichester BID Rangers and a group of young males they were monitoring,’ said a Superdrug spokesperson.

‘Sadly, female employees were also assaulted. This is now a police matter, and we are ready to assist Sussex Police.

‘Our top priority is always to keep our colleagues and customers safe, and we have a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggression. Because of the damage, the shop is still closed.’