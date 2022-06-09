Steven Wenham, 48, of Charlotte Street in Brighton, was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday (June 7) at Lewes Crown Court after previously pleading not guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

He and his company, Total Contractors Ltd, were also found guilty of two Health and Safety at Work Act violations for failing to adequately safeguard against serious injury or death from a fall from a height.

Total Contractors was fined £190,000, plus costs of £30,000 and a victim surcharge of £170.

Wenham was also barred from serving as a company director for ten years.

John Spiller, 52, of Fishersgate Close, Portslade, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after being found not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of the same two health and safety violations as Wenham.

Southern Asphalt Ltd, his roofing company, also pleaded guilty to the same offence.

The company was fined £120,000, ordered to pay £20,000 in costs, and a victim surcharge of £170.

The sentences follow the tragic death of Graham Tester, 60, on Friday, July 27, 2018, at a construction site in Brunswick Street West, Hove.

Southern Asphalt Ltd had subcontracted Graham as a roofer.

He plummeted two stories from a ladder that had only two nails hammered into a timber frame on either side.

An HSE inspection discovered numerous safety flaws, including no scaffolding or barriers to protect those working at height.

“The severity of these custodial sentences demonstrates the seriousness of employers failing in their duty of care to their employees,” said Detective Inspector James Meanwell.

“Graham Tester’s death was an avoidable tragedy that devastated his family and friends.”

“These sentences should serve as a warning to all employers that you are responsible for your employees’ safety and will face the consequences if you fail to uphold those responsibilities.”