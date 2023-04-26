Two Controlled explosions have been carried out at Dartford Retail Park in Kent

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Wednesday, April 26, 2023

by uknip247
Shoppers were evacuated from a shopping area when a suspicious item was discovered, and two controlled explosions were carried out by Army EOD specialists using a robot.

Prospect Place, where the car park entry has been closed, remains a crime scene, and specialised officers have taken over the investigation after Pizza Hut employees raised the alarm but before lunchtime.

At around 12.15pm, TK Maxx evacuated customers by ringing the fire alarm.

A 100-meter exclusion zone has been established, and people are currently unable to transfer their vehicles from the parking lot.

Officers are now standing guard next to a blue car in the cordon that had bag and satchel next to it that officers were looking at that has now been blown up by a specialist robot.

Police are taking keys from drivers and driving cars out of the car park for them

A police spokeswoman stated that the area has been blocked off “due to the discovery of a suspicious package.”

